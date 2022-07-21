Adoption Fee: $550.00
Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Lane, I am a 3 Month old, Female, Dachshund, Mixed Breed,
Terrier. My Colour is Black / White.
Animal Id: 68192
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Lane came from a regional facility with her siblings Rory and Sookie, and mum Lorelai.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Stands out from the crowd with her two white paws
- The responsible one
- Always keeps an eye on her sisters
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Her sisters Rory and Sookie
- Treats
- Cardboard boxes
FACTS:
- Her name is Lane
- She’s 3 months old
- She’s a Dachshund cross Terrier
MEDICAL:
- None