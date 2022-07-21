Adoption Fee: $550.00

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Lane, I am a 3 Month old, Female, Dachshund, Mixed Breed,

Terrier. My Colour is Black / White.

Animal Id: 68192

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Lane came from a regional facility with her siblings Rory and Sookie, and mum Lorelai.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Stands out from the crowd with her two white paws

The responsible one

Always keeps an eye on her sisters

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Her sisters Rory and Sookie

Treats

Cardboard boxes

FACTS:

Her name is Lane

She’s 3 months old

She’s a Dachshund cross Terrier

MEDICAL: