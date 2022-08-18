Meet Lambkins

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Lambkins and I am a 3 year and 6 month old female Maltese, mixed breed. My colour is white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Lambkins arrived at the AWL as a transfer from the Dubbo animal shelter. It is not known why she was surrendered. She was brought to Kemps Creek along with several other small dogs, and has been sharing a kennel with one of them. Lambkins walks well on lead but needs work on her socialisation.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Cutest floofy face and gorgeous smile

Can be timid but once you have her trust, you have her heart

The perfect little lap dog

FAVOURITE THINGS

Sitting on your lap

Walking around the block

Being picked up

FACTS

Her name is Lambkins

She’s 3 and a half year old

She’s a maltese X

She has only been at the shelter for a few weeks.

MEDICAL