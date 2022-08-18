Meet Lambkins

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Lambkins and I am a 3 year and 6 month old female Maltese, mixed breed. My colour is white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Lambkins arrived at the AWL as a transfer from the Dubbo animal shelter. It is not known why she was surrendered. She was brought to Kemps Creek along with several other small dogs, and has been sharing a kennel with one of them. Lambkins walks well on lead but needs work on her socialisation.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Cutest floofy face and gorgeous smile
- Can be timid but once you have her trust, you have her heart
- The perfect little lap dog
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Sitting on your lap
- Walking around the block
- Being picked up
FACTS
- Her name is Lambkins
- She’s 3 and a half year old
- She’s a maltese X
- She has only been at the shelter for a few weeks.
MEDICAL
- Incoming medical completed. Needs desexing.