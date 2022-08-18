The Dog House Australia

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Lambkins and I am a 3 year and 6 month old female Maltese, mixed breed. My colour is white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Lambkins arrived at the AWL as a transfer from the Dubbo animal shelter. It is not known why she was surrendered. She was brought to Kemps Creek along with several other small dogs, and has been sharing a kennel with one of them. Lambkins walks well on lead but needs work on her socialisation.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Cutest floofy face and gorgeous smile
  • Can be timid but once you have her trust, you have her heart
  • The perfect little lap dog

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Sitting on your lap
  • Walking around the block
  • Being picked up

FACTS

  • Her name is Lambkins
  • She’s 3 and a half year old
  • She’s a maltese X
  • She has only been at the shelter for a few weeks.

MEDICAL

  • Incoming medical completed. Needs desexing.
