Meet Keira

Get to know Keira, the playful mixed-breed kelpie from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Keira, she is a 3 year-old mixed-breed Kelpie.

Here's a little bit more about her:

BACKGROUND:

Keira was surrendered to the AWL as her previous owner could no longer care for her. She was surrendered with another Kelpie named Onyx.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • She’s a very active girl and if there’s a ball around she’ll play all day.
  • Once she’s comfortable with her people she can be quite affectionate.
  • She’s filled to the brim with energy.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Toys and Balls.
  • Food – Especially the finer treats like Devon and Chicken.
  • Running.
  • Bossing Onyx around.
