The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Jimmy

Meet Jimmy

Get to know Jimmy, the happy Fox Terrier Cross from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Jimmy, he is a two year old tricolor, Fox Terrier Cross.

This is what Jimmy's carers have to say about him:

Jimmy hasn’t been at the shelter long, but has already captured the hearts of all the staff.
Here's a little bit more about Jimmy:

BACKGROUND:

Jimmy was brought to the shelter from one of the regional shelters, and arrived with several other dogs.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • He brings a smile to the faces of everyone he meets.
  • He's a confident and easy going pup.
  • Friendly and great with new people.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Loves treats.
  • Pats are his favourite.
  • Play time in the yard or with other dogs.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.