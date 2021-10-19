Meet Jimmy, he is a two year old tricolor, Fox Terrier Cross.

This is what Jimmy's carers have to say about him:

Jimmy hasn’t been at the shelter long, but has already captured the hearts of all the staff.

Here's a little bit more about Jimmy:

BACKGROUND:

Jimmy was brought to the shelter from one of the regional shelters, and arrived with several other dogs.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

He brings a smile to the faces of everyone he meets.

He's a confident and easy going pup.

Friendly and great with new people.

FAVOURITE THINGS: