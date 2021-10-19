Meet Jimmy, he is a two year old tricolor, Fox Terrier Cross.
This is what Jimmy's carers have to say about him:
Jimmy hasn’t been at the shelter long, but has already captured the hearts of all the staff.
Here's a little bit more about Jimmy:
BACKGROUND:
Jimmy was brought to the shelter from one of the regional shelters, and arrived with several other dogs.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- He brings a smile to the faces of everyone he meets.
- He's a confident and easy going pup.
- Friendly and great with new people.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Loves treats.
- Pats are his favourite.
- Play time in the yard or with other dogs.