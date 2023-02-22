The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Jaran

Meet Jaran

Get to know Jaran, the timid and quiet Jack Russell from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Jaran...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days I am a 5-year-9-month-old desexed male Jack Russell, mixed breed. My colour is tan / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Jaran originally surrendered to the AWL by his owners, because he was not good around other animals. He was adopted by a new family but returned again a few months later after his owners went back to work and couldn’t care for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Timid at first, needs an understanding owner who will go slow and help build his confidence
  • Quiet and keeps to himself
  • Can be uncomfortable around other animals

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Highly food motivated – loves his doggy biscuits.
  • Being around his favourite people.
  • Doing his own thing

FACTS

  • His name is Jaran
  • He’s just under 6 years old
  • He is a small Jack Russell Terrier mixed breed
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.