Meet Jaran

My name is Jaran...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days I am a 5-year-9-month-old desexed male Jack Russell, mixed breed. My colour is tan / white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Jaran originally surrendered to the AWL by his owners, because he was not good around other animals. He was adopted by a new family but returned again a few months later after his owners went back to work and couldn’t care for him.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Timid at first, needs an understanding owner who will go slow and help build his confidence
- Quiet and keeps to himself
- Can be uncomfortable around other animals
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Highly food motivated – loves his doggy biscuits.
- Being around his favourite people.
- Doing his own thing
FACTS
- His name is Jaran
- He’s just under 6 years old
- He is a small Jack Russell Terrier mixed breed