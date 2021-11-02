Meet Jack, he is an 8 year-old mixed breed Terrier.
This is what Jack's carers have to say about him:
Jack is a scruffy little man who is perfect in every way.
Here's a little bit more about Jack:
BACKGROUND:
Jack was surrendered to the AWL after his owner passed away.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- He is a well adjusted gentleman.
- The friendliest personality and great with kids
- Very active for his age.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Cuddles in bed and getting attention from everyone he meets.
- Walks.
- Playtime.