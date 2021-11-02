The Dog House Australia

Meet Jack

Get to know Jack, the scruffy mixed-breed Terrier from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Jack, he is an 8 year-old mixed breed Terrier.

This is what Jack's carers have to say about him:

Jack is a scruffy little man who is perfect in every way.

Here's a little bit more about Jack:

BACKGROUND:

Jack was surrendered to the AWL after his owner passed away.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • He is a well adjusted gentleman.
  • The friendliest personality and great with kids
  • Very active for his age.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Cuddles in bed and getting attention from everyone he meets.
  • Walks.
  • Playtime.
