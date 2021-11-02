Meet Jack, he is an 8 year-old mixed breed Terrier.

This is what Jack's carers have to say about him:

Jack is a scruffy little man who is perfect in every way.

Here's a little bit more about Jack:

BACKGROUND:

Jack was surrendered to the AWL after his owner passed away.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

He is a well adjusted gentleman.

The friendliest personality and great with kids

Very active for his age.

FAVOURITE THINGS: