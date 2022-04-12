Meet Hayley

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Hayley and I am a 2 year 11 month 3 week old female Staffordshire Terrier. My colour is blue / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Arrived at shelter from regional facility. Was quiet when she first arrived but has since come leaps and bounds in confidence. She’s unusually relaxed for a staffy, and would be suited to any family, including kids or elderly due to how well she walks on lead. She can parallel walk alongside other dogs but gets uncomfortable off lead around dogs when they are in her face. She should not be rehomed with another dog and would need very slow introductions when meeting any dogs outside the home.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Friendly, low maintenance girl who will make a great companion

Calm and loving temperament

Gorgeous polite girl with very good manners

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Very food motivated

People

Relaxing on the couch

FACTS: