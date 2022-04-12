The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Hayley

Meet Hayley

Get to know Hayley, the low-maintenance Staffordshire Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Hayley and I am a 2 year 11 month 3 week old female Staffordshire Terrier. My colour is blue / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Arrived at shelter from regional facility. Was quiet when she first arrived but has since come leaps and bounds in confidence. She’s unusually relaxed for a staffy, and would be suited to any family, including kids or elderly due to how well she walks on lead. She can parallel walk alongside other dogs but gets uncomfortable off lead around dogs when they are in her face. She should not be rehomed with another dog and would need very slow introductions when meeting any dogs outside the home.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Friendly, low maintenance girl who will make a great companion
  • Calm and loving temperament
  • Gorgeous polite girl with very good manners

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Very food motivated
  • People
  • Relaxing on the couch

FACTS:

  • Her name is Hayley
  • She’s just under 3yrs old
  • She’s a blue staffy cross
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.