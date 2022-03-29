The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Harlie

Meet Harlie

Get to know Harlie, the happy Maltese mix from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Harlie and I am a 9 year, 1 week old male Maltese mixed breed, crossbreed. My Colour is White, animal ID 68377 and I am OK with other dogs.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Harlie came to AWL just over a month ago as an owner surrender. When Harlie arrived he was severely matted. The vet team sedated him and clipped him down, revealing a brand new dog looking much younger than his years. He arrived in the shelter with one-eye missing, and it is not known how or why it was removed. Harlie was shy when he first came into the shelter, but has quickly come out of his shell.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Maltese scruff bag who is full of character
  • Has a cute happy trot when out and about
  • Happy, sunny little man… his cheeky face can’t help but make you smile

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Walks
  • cuddles
  • People

FACTS:

  • His name is Harlie
  • He’s 9 years old
  • He’s a maltese crossbreed.
  • He has been at the shelter for just over a month

MEDICAL:

  • Had a grade 3 dental, and scale and polish.
  • Has no left eye but not problematic
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.