Meet Harlie

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Harlie and I am a 9 year, 1 week old male Maltese mixed breed, crossbreed. My Colour is White, animal ID 68377 and I am OK with other dogs.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Harlie came to AWL just over a month ago as an owner surrender. When Harlie arrived he was severely matted. The vet team sedated him and clipped him down, revealing a brand new dog looking much younger than his years. He arrived in the shelter with one-eye missing, and it is not known how or why it was removed. Harlie was shy when he first came into the shelter, but has quickly come out of his shell.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Maltese scruff bag who is full of character

Has a cute happy trot when out and about

Happy, sunny little man… his cheeky face can’t help but make you smile

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Walks

cuddles

People

FACTS:

His name is Harlie

He’s 9 years old

He’s a maltese crossbreed.

He has been at the shelter for just over a month

MEDICAL: