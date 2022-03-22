The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Harley

Meet Harley

Get to know Harley, the active Staffy from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Harley and I am a 2 year 6 month old male Staffy, mixed breed. My colour is brindle and white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Harley came into the shelter as an owner surrender, after the landlord wouldn’t allow animals in the rental property. He is social with dogs but should not be rehomed with cats.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • A big smoocher
  • Wants to be everyone's friend
  • Active boy who also thinks he’s a lap dog.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Pats
  • Dogs
  • Cuddles

FACTS:

  • His name is Harley
  • He’s a brindle and white Staffy
  • He’s two and a half years old.

MEDICAL:

  • Vaccines completed on 21/1
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.