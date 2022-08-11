Meet Harley

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Harley and I am a 2 year 6 month old male Staffy x. My Colour is Brindle/ White.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Harley came into the shelter as an owner surrender, after the landlord wouldn’t allow animals in the rental property. He is social with dogs but should not be rehomed with cats.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

A big smoocher

Wants to be everyones friend

Active boy who also thinks he's a lap dog.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Pats

Dogs

Cuddles

FACTS:

His name is Harley

He’s a brindle and white staffy

He’s two and a half years old.

MEDICAL: