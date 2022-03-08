Meet Gibbs

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Gibbs and I am a 1 year 10 month 2 week old male Kelpie mix Dingo. My Colour is tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Gibbs was transferred to the AWL from a regional facility in Dubbo that had reached capacity. He arrived with several other dogs. He walks well on leash and shows no signs of separation anxiety. Gibbs seems to get along well with other dogs and could be rehomed with a cat with a slow introduction.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Clever boy who already knows basic commands

Social butterfly – gets along with people, dogs and (some) cats.

Fun loving fellow

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Obsessed with tennis balls

Food motivated

Loves the water

FACTS: