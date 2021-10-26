The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Frosty

Meet Frosty

Get to know Frosty, the fluffy and loveable Pomeranian from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Frosty, he is an 11 year old, mixed-breed Pomeranian.

This is what Frosty's carers have to say about him:

Frosty is a sweet older gentleman who is looking for his new forever home. He is a sweet man who is looking for someone willing to do grooming with him and give him the best life possible. He is over 11 years old, so is no puppy, but we don’t think he realises his age. Puppy at heart they say.

Here is a little bit more about Frosty:

BACKGROUND:

Frosty was surrendered by his owner, after they were no-longer able to care for him due to some medical issues. He has now recovered and can’t wait to find his forever home.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Frosty's a sweet older gentleman with a 1000w smile.
  • He's a small white fluffy cloud with feet.
  • He may be 11 years old, but still a puppy at heart.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Chilling out with his owners.
  • Running around and having a play.
  • Chin scratches.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.