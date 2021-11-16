Meet Fox, he is a seven month-old mixed breed Chihuahua.

This is what Fox's carers have to say about him:

Fox is a very social boy and can have a bit of separation anxiety when he is alone. He has a lovely tan coat.

Here's a little bit more about Fox:

BACKGROUND:

Fox arrived at the AWL from a regional facility in Parkes.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

He's a very social boy who isn’t afraid of strangers.

He loves small dogs but can be a bit unsure around larger ones.

He doesn't know how to play with toys.

FAVOURITE THINGS: