The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Fox

Meet Fox

Get to know Fox, the friendly mixed-breed Chihuahua from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Fox, he is a seven month-old mixed breed Chihuahua.

This is what Fox's carers have to say about him:

Fox is a very social boy and can have a bit of separation anxiety when he is alone. He has a lovely tan coat.

Here's a little bit more about Fox:

BACKGROUND:

Fox arrived at the AWL from a regional facility in Parkes.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • He's a very social boy who isn’t afraid of strangers.
  • He loves small dogs but can be a bit unsure around larger ones.
  • He doesn't know how to play with toys.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Pats.
  • Food.
  • Small dog friends.
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.