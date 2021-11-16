Meet Fox, he is a seven month-old mixed breed Chihuahua.
This is what Fox's carers have to say about him:
Fox is a very social boy and can have a bit of separation anxiety when he is alone. He has a lovely tan coat.
Here's a little bit more about Fox:
BACKGROUND:
Fox arrived at the AWL from a regional facility in Parkes.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- He's a very social boy who isn’t afraid of strangers.
- He loves small dogs but can be a bit unsure around larger ones.
- He doesn't know how to play with toys.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Pats.
- Food.
- Small dog friends.