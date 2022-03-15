Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Evie,
And I am a 2 year 4 month 4 week old, desexed female, Mastiff cross Great Dane. My colour is black / white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Evie is one of AWL’s newest arrivals. She came in as an owner surrender, as they could no longer care for her properly.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Empathetic doggo
- Social butterfly
- Calm and relaxed
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Dogs
- Pats
- People
FACTS:
- Her name is Evie
- She’s around 2.5yrs old.
- She’s a Mastiff X Great Dane
MEDICAL:
- Awaiting medical check
If you would like to meet me or find out more about me please speak to a member of the Animal Welfare League NSW staff team.
Visit me ONLINE at www.awlnsw.com.au