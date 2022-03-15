Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Evie,

And I am a 2 year 4 month 4 week old, desexed female, Mastiff cross Great Dane. My colour is black / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Evie is one of AWL’s newest arrivals. She came in as an owner surrender, as they could no longer care for her properly.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Empathetic doggo

Social butterfly

Calm and relaxed

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Dogs

Pats

People

FACTS:

Her name is Evie

She’s around 2.5yrs old.

She’s a Mastiff X Great Dane

MEDICAL:

Awaiting medical check

If you would like to meet me or find out more about me please speak to a member of the Animal Welfare League NSW staff team.

Visit me ONLINE at www.awlnsw.com.au