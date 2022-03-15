The Dog House Australia

Meet Evie

Get to know Evie, the empathetic Mastiff x Great Dane from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Evie,

And I am a 2 year 4 month 4 week old, desexed female, Mastiff cross Great Dane. My colour is black / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Evie is one of AWL’s newest arrivals. She came in as an owner surrender, as they could no longer care for her properly.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Empathetic doggo
  • Social butterfly
  • Calm and relaxed

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Dogs
  • Pats
  • People

FACTS:

  • Her name is Evie
  • She’s around 2.5yrs old.
  • She’s a Mastiff X Great Dane

MEDICAL:

  • Awaiting medical check

If you would like to meet me or find out more about me please speak to a member of the Animal Welfare League NSW staff team.

Visit me ONLINE at www.awlnsw.com.au

