Meet Doug

Get to know Doug, the shy and calm Maltese from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Doug...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days. I am a 5 years, 9 months desexed male. I am Maltese, mixed breed and my colour is white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Doug was surrendered to the AWL by his elderly owners who were no longer able to care for him. Doug would prefer a quiet household without children. He’s indifferent to other dogs, so could possibly go home with another pooch if it was calm and relaxed

PERSONALITY POINTS

  •  Shy older gentleman who can be timid when meets new people.
  • A calm, couch potato
  • Has a big bark for a small dog, but only when left alone.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Giving kisses
  • Chilling out with calm people
  • Going for little walks

FACTS

  • His name is Doug
  • He’s 5 years and 9 months old
  • He’s a Maltese mixed breed

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.
