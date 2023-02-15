My name is Doug...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days. I am a 5 years, 9 months desexed male. I am Maltese, mixed breed and my colour is white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Doug was surrendered to the AWL by his elderly owners who were no longer able to care for him. Doug would prefer a quiet household without children. He’s indifferent to other dogs, so could possibly go home with another pooch if it was calm and relaxed

PERSONALITY POINTS

Shy older gentleman who can be timid when meets new people.

A calm, couch potato

Has a big bark for a small dog, but only when left alone.

FAVOURITE THINGS

Giving kisses

Chilling out with calm people

Going for little walks

FACTS

His name is Doug

He’s 5 years and 9 months old

He’s a Maltese mixed breed

MEDICAL