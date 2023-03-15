My name is Doug...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days. I am a 5 year, 9 month desexed male Maltese mix. My colour is White
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Doug was surrendered to the AWL by his elderly owners who were no longer able to care for him. Doug would prefer a quiet household without children. He’s indifferent to other dogs, so could possibly go home with another pooch if it was calm and relaxed.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Shy older gentleman who can be timid when meets new people.
- A calm, couch potato
- Has a big bark for a small dog, but only when left alone.
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Giving kisses
- Chilling out with calm people
- Going for little walks
FACTS
- His name is Doug
- He’s 5 years and 9 months old
- He’s a Maltese mixed breed
MEDICAL
- Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.