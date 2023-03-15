The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Doug

Meet Doug

Get to know Doug, the timid and calm Maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Doug...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 30 days. I am a 5 year, 9 month desexed male Maltese mix. My colour is White

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Doug was surrendered to the AWL by his elderly owners who were no longer able to care for him. Doug would prefer a quiet household without children. He’s indifferent to other dogs, so could possibly go home with another pooch if it was calm and relaxed.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Shy older gentleman who can be timid when meets new people.
  • A calm, couch potato
  • Has a big bark for a small dog, but only when left alone.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Giving kisses
  • Chilling out with calm people
  • Going for little walks

FACTS

  • His name is Doug
  • He’s 5 years and 9 months old
  • He’s a Maltese mixed breed

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.