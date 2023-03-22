Meet Doogie

My name is Doogie...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 50 days. I am a 9 month old desexed male Whippet mix. My colour is grey.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Doogie was surrendered by his owners with a broken leg after trying to jump the fence. Since being at the shelter, it’s became obvious that all Doogie wants is to find a human soulmate to love!!
PERSONALITY POINTS
- A sensitive soul in need of a companion
- Will follow you around like a little shadow
- You’ll find him lying in the sunshine (I’m always cold)
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Tug-o-War with soft toys
- Cuddles
- Walks to the park and playing with other doggies
FACTS
- His name is Doogie
- He is just under a year old
- He is a Whippet Mixed Breed
MEDICAL
- Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped. Fractured leg which has healed.