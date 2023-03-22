The Dog House Australia

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Doogie...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 50 days. I am a 9 month old desexed male Whippet mix. My colour is grey.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Doogie was surrendered by his owners with a broken leg after trying to jump the fence. Since being at the shelter, it’s became obvious that all Doogie wants is to find a human soulmate to love!!

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • A sensitive soul in need of a companion
  • Will follow you around like a little shadow
  • You’ll find him lying in the sunshine (I’m always cold)

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Tug-o-War with soft toys
  • Cuddles
  • Walks to the park and playing with other doggies

FACTS

  • His name is Doogie
  • He is just under a year old
  • He is a Whippet Mixed Breed

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped. Fractured leg which has healed.
