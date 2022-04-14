Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Dewy and I am a 12 Year 2 Month, 2 Week old, Male, Tibetan Spaniel, Mixed Breed. My Colour is Tan
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Dewy only recently arrived at the AWL as an owner surrender, as they were no longer able to care for him. He has slight matting around his neck, and is a bit sensitive to handling. He doesn’t seem to be food motivated, but will hopefully start to come out of his shell as time goes on.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Beautiful older gentleman
- Cute little fluffy tail
- Timid around new people
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Making new doggy friends
- Quiet time
- Cats
FACTS:
- His name is Dewy
- He’s 12 years old
- He’s a Tibetan Spaniel mixed breed
- He just arrived at the shelter
MEDICAL:
Incoming health check complete. Nothing needed. Ready to be adopted.