The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Dewy

Meet Dewy

Get to know Dewy, the beautiful, older gentleman Tibetan Spaniel from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Dewy and I am a 12 Year 2 Month, 2 Week old, Male, Tibetan Spaniel, Mixed Breed. My Colour is Tan

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Dewy only recently arrived at the AWL as an owner surrender, as they were no longer able to care for him. He has slight matting around his neck, and is a bit sensitive to handling. He doesn’t seem to be food motivated, but will hopefully start to come out of his shell as time goes on.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Beautiful older gentleman
  • Cute little fluffy tail
  • Timid around new people

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Making new doggy friends
  • Quiet time
  • Cats

FACTS:

  • His name is Dewy
  • He’s 12 years old
  • He’s a Tibetan Spaniel mixed breed
  • He just arrived at the shelter

MEDICAL:

Incoming health check complete. Nothing needed.  Ready to be adopted.

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.