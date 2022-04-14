Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Dewy and I am a 12 Year 2 Month, 2 Week old, Male, Tibetan Spaniel, Mixed Breed. My Colour is Tan

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Dewy only recently arrived at the AWL as an owner surrender, as they were no longer able to care for him. He has slight matting around his neck, and is a bit sensitive to handling. He doesn’t seem to be food motivated, but will hopefully start to come out of his shell as time goes on.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Beautiful older gentleman

Cute little fluffy tail

Timid around new people

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Making new doggy friends

Quiet time

Cats

FACTS:

His name is Dewy

He’s 12 years old

He’s a Tibetan Spaniel mixed breed

He just arrived at the shelter

MEDICAL:

Incoming health check complete. Nothing needed. Ready to be adopted.