Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Sookie and I am a 3 month old female Dachshund mixed breed Terrier. My colour is black / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Sookie came from a regional facility with her siblings Lane and Rory, and mum Lorelai.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Cheeky little monkey
  • Smallest of the litter
  • Knows how to wrap you around her little paw

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Her sisters Lane and Rory

Treats

  • Cardboard boxes

FACTS

  • Her name is Sookie
  • She’s 3 months old
  • She’s a Dachshund cross Terrier

MEDICAL

  • None
