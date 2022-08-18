Meet Sookie

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Sookie and I am a 3 month old female Dachshund mixed breed Terrier. My colour is black / white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Sookie came from a regional facility with her siblings Lane and Rory, and mum Lorelai.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Cheeky little monkey
- Smallest of the litter
- Knows how to wrap you around her little paw
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Her sisters Lane and Rory
Treats
- Cardboard boxes
FACTS
- Her name is Sookie
- She’s 3 months old
- She’s a Dachshund cross Terrier
MEDICAL
- None