Meet Sookie

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Sookie and I am a 3 month old female Dachshund mixed breed Terrier. My colour is black / white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Sookie came from a regional facility with her siblings Lane and Rory, and mum Lorelai.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Cheeky little monkey

Smallest of the litter

Knows how to wrap you around her little paw

FAVOURITE THINGS

Her sisters Lane and Rory

Treats

Cardboard boxes

FACTS

Her name is Sookie

She’s 3 months old

She’s a Dachshund cross Terrier

MEDICAL