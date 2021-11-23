The Dog House Australia

Meet Cricket

Get to know Cricket, the relaxed Mini Foxie Cross from season 1 of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Cricket, he is a 1-year-old, black and tan Mini Foxie Cross.

This is what Cricket’s carers have to say about him:

Cricket is a very chilled little man. He is not a barker except if a stranger approaches the front door making him a great guard dog. He knows how to sit and stay and is very happy to lounge around at home.

Here’s a little bit more about Cricket:

BACKGROUND:

Cricket was a stray, so the AWL don’t have a lot of information about him. He was hit by a car and has received non-surgical treatment for a pelvis fracture.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Very relaxed for a 1-year-old.
  • He has a refined palette  - he likes to eat a rotation of different meals.
  • He’s a happy dog that loves to lounge around.

 FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Chicken and rice.
  • He likes to be carried.
  • He loves to lounge around.
