Meet Cricket, he is a 1-year-old, black and tan Mini Foxie Cross.

This is what Cricket’s carers have to say about him:

Cricket is a very chilled little man. He is not a barker except if a stranger approaches the front door making him a great guard dog. He knows how to sit and stay and is very happy to lounge around at home.

Here’s a little bit more about Cricket:

BACKGROUND:

Cricket was a stray, so the AWL don’t have a lot of information about him. He was hit by a car and has received non-surgical treatment for a pelvis fracture.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Very relaxed for a 1-year-old.

He has a refined palette - he likes to eat a rotation of different meals.

He’s a happy dog that loves to lounge around.

FAVOURITE THINGS: