Meet Chai

Get to know Chai, the gentle Labrador from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Chai, and I am a 10 year, 2 month old, desexed male Labrador, mixed breed. My colour is gold and I am OK with Cats and Dogs.

BACKGROUND:

Chai was surrendered to the AWL by his owners who were moving overseas to care for a sick parent and were unable to take him with them. He was surrendered with another dog Pucci who he had been living with for most of his life. Since being surrendered, Pucci was diagnosed with a brain tumor and needed to go into a palliative foster home, leaving Chai all alone to seek his forever home.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Typical Labrador – friendly to all
  • Gentle older man who will make a great companion
  • Calm and relaxed

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Sniffing about during walks
  • Napping
  • Loves snacks – very food motivated

FACTS:

  • His name is Chai
  • He’s 10 years old
  • He’s a Labrador cross breed.
  • He has only been at the shelter for a few weeks.

MEDICAL:

  • Ready to be adopted
