Meet Caroline

Allow me to introduce myself... My name is Caroline,

And I am a 2 Year 1 Month 1 Week old, Female, Australian Terrier, Mixed Breed, Unknown. My Colour is Black.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Caroline was transferred to AWL from regional facility. She can be frustrated around other dogs and would be most comfortable being the only dog in the home. Caroline would be suited to a family with kids but might get over excited if they kids are very hyper and squealing. She will need some ongoing training to learn how to walk calmly on lead. She will have high grooming needs due to her coat.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Darling little scruffball

Lots of energy and can get a bit over excited

Scared of storms and fireworks

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Playing with balls

Cuddles and kisses

People

FACTS: