Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Cara,
And I am a 3 year 6 month old female Beagle. My colour is tri colour.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Cara was surrendered to the AWL by her elderly owners, who felt they could no longer give her the care she needed. Her owners got her from a breeder when she was just a puppy. Her new family will need to continue behavioural training to manage walking on lead without pulling.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- Energetic little lady
- Friendly with everyone she meets
- Typical beagle – scent driven and independent
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Fooooood!!!
- Eating!!
- Snacks!!
FACTS:
- Her name is Cara
- She’s three and a half years old
- She’s a Beagle mixed breed