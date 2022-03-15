The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Meet Cara

Meet Cara

Get to know Cara, the friendly beagle from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Cara,

And I am a 3 year 6 month old female Beagle. My colour is tri colour.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Cara was surrendered to the AWL by her elderly owners, who felt they could no longer give her the care she needed. Her owners got her from a breeder when she was just a puppy. Her new family will need to continue behavioural training to manage walking on lead without pulling.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Energetic little lady
  • Friendly with everyone she meets
  • Typical beagle – scent driven and independent

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Fooooood!!!
  • Eating!!
  • Snacks!!

FACTS:

  • Her name is Cara
  • She’s three and a half years old
  • She’s a Beagle mixed breed
Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.