Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Cara,

And I am a 3 year 6 month old female Beagle. My colour is tri colour.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Cara was surrendered to the AWL by her elderly owners, who felt they could no longer give her the care she needed. Her owners got her from a breeder when she was just a puppy. Her new family will need to continue behavioural training to manage walking on lead without pulling.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Energetic little lady

Friendly with everyone she meets

Typical beagle – scent driven and independent

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Fooooood!!!

Eating!!

Snacks!!

FACTS: