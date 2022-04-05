The Dog House Australia

Meet Buster

Get to know Buster, the independent Australian Cattledog from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Buster and I am a 12 year old male, Australian Cattledog, mixed breed. My Colour is red gold / white and I am OK with other dogs.

BACKGROUND:

Buster came to AWL after being surrendered to a regional pound several weeks ago, and has already become a shelter favourite. Like many older dogs, Buster needs to watch his weight and be vigilant of the ‘middle age spread’ to help prevent arthritis and other ailments that hinder elderly dogs. Despite his advanced years would be an ideal first dog for a family and would even suit an apartment. He is also pretty independent so could be left alone for periods of time.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • Senior citizen who loves life
  • Chilled older boy who acts much younger than his years
  • Friendly, independent and wise

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Snoozing on the couch
  • Zoomies
  • Food

FACTS:

  • His name is Buster
  • He’s estimated to be around 12 years old
  • He’s an Australian Cattle Dog X
  • He’s been at the shelter for around two months

MEDICAL:

  • All clear
