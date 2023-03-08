The Dog House Australia

Meet Bunji

Get to know Bunji, the affectionate and smart Kelpie from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Bunji...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 35 days. I am a 2 year 1 month old desexed male Kelpie, mixed breed. My colour is black and white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Bunji was transferred to the AWL from a regional branch. He was from an accidental litter on a farm, where his owners could not care for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Affectionate goofball
  • Incredibly smart boy who likes having a job to do.
  • Still working on loose lead walking and needs ongoing socialisation.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Adores belly rubs
  • Enjoys chasing a ball but not great at bringing it back.
  • Will love his people to the ends of the earth.

FACTS

  • His name is Bunji
  • He’s around 2 years old
  • He’s a Kelpie, Mixed Breed.

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.
