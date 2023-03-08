Meet Bunji

My name is Bunji...

I’ve been in the shelter for over 35 days. I am a 2 year 1 month old desexed male Kelpie, mixed breed. My colour is black and white.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Bunji was transferred to the AWL from a regional branch. He was from an accidental litter on a farm, where his owners could not care for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS

Affectionate goofball

Incredibly smart boy who likes having a job to do.

Still working on loose lead walking and needs ongoing socialisation.

FAVOURITE THINGS

Adores belly rubs

Enjoys chasing a ball but not great at bringing it back.

Will love his people to the ends of the earth.

FACTS

His name is Bunji

He’s around 2 years old

He’s a Kelpie, Mixed Breed.

MEDICAL