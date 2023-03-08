Meet Bunji

My name is Bunji...
I’ve been in the shelter for over 35 days. I am a 2 year 1 month old desexed male Kelpie, mixed breed. My colour is black and white.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND
Bunji was transferred to the AWL from a regional branch. He was from an accidental litter on a farm, where his owners could not care for him.
PERSONALITY POINTS
- Affectionate goofball
- Incredibly smart boy who likes having a job to do.
- Still working on loose lead walking and needs ongoing socialisation.
FAVOURITE THINGS
- Adores belly rubs
- Enjoys chasing a ball but not great at bringing it back.
- Will love his people to the ends of the earth.
FACTS
- His name is Bunji
- He’s around 2 years old
- He’s a Kelpie, Mixed Breed.
MEDICAL
- Desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.