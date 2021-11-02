The Dog House Australia

Meet Bristol

Get to know Bristol, the bubbly mixed-breed Catahoula from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Bristol, she is a 3 month-old mixed-breed Catahoula. Her colour is blue merle and white.

This is what Bristol's carers have to say about her:

Bristol is a crazy puppy with a big personality. Her breed is known for being very attentive and friendly. She’s a Catahoula Mix with has two different coloured eyes which makes her extra special. She is currently staying at the AWL with her sister Brynn.

Here's a little bit more about Bristol:

BACKGROUND:

Bristol, along with her brothers and sisters, was transferred to AWL from a pound. Catahoula's are a working dog breed that are known to make loyal companions.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  •  She is a crazy little lady with a big personality.
  • A typical puppy – a bit clumsy on her feet but she will grow into them.
  • She has a lovely bouncy nature.
  • Like her breed, she is a rare beauty.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Playtime with her sister Brynn.
  • Exploring the world.
  • Her future family- she will be in love with her future family.
Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.