Meet Bristol, she is a 3 month-old mixed-breed Catahoula. Her colour is blue merle and white.

This is what Bristol's carers have to say about her:

Bristol is a crazy puppy with a big personality. Her breed is known for being very attentive and friendly. She’s a Catahoula Mix with has two different coloured eyes which makes her extra special. She is currently staying at the AWL with her sister Brynn.

Here's a little bit more about Bristol:

BACKGROUND:

Bristol, along with her brothers and sisters, was transferred to AWL from a pound. Catahoula's are a working dog breed that are known to make loyal companions.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

She is a crazy little lady with a big personality.

A typical puppy – a bit clumsy on her feet but she will grow into them.

She has a lovely bouncy nature.

Like her breed, she is a rare beauty.

FAVOURITE THINGS: