Meet Bristol, she is a 3 month-old mixed-breed Catahoula. Her colour is blue merle and white.
This is what Bristol's carers have to say about her:
Bristol is a crazy puppy with a big personality. Her breed is known for being very attentive and friendly. She’s a Catahoula Mix with has two different coloured eyes which makes her extra special. She is currently staying at the AWL with her sister Brynn.
Here's a little bit more about Bristol:
BACKGROUND:
Bristol, along with her brothers and sisters, was transferred to AWL from a pound. Catahoula's are a working dog breed that are known to make loyal companions.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- She is a crazy little lady with a big personality.
- A typical puppy – a bit clumsy on her feet but she will grow into them.
- She has a lovely bouncy nature.
- Like her breed, she is a rare beauty.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Playtime with her sister Brynn.
- Exploring the world.
- Her future family- she will be in love with her future family.