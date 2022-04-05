The Dog House Australia

Meet Baxter

Get to know Baxter, the chill Tiberian Spaniel from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Baxter and I am a 5 year 7 month old male, Tibetan Spaniel, mixed-breed pug. My colour is fawn.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Baxter was surrendered to the AWL by his owner who was no longer able to care for him due to his skin and ear condition.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • A chill sweet little fellow.
  • Inquisitive boy who walks to the beat of his own drum.
  • Aloof but super friendly.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Meeting other dogs.
  • Pats with his people.
  • Bath time.

FACTS:

  • His name is Baxter
  • He’s just under 6 years old
  • He’s a Pug X Tibetan Spaniel
  • He has been at the shelter for almost three months
