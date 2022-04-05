Meet Baxter

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Baxter and I am a 5 year 7 month old male, Tibetan Spaniel, mixed-breed pug. My colour is fawn.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Baxter was surrendered to the AWL by his owner who was no longer able to care for him due to his skin and ear condition.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- A chill sweet little fellow.
- Inquisitive boy who walks to the beat of his own drum.
- Aloof but super friendly.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Meeting other dogs.
- Pats with his people.
- Bath time.
FACTS:
- His name is Baxter
- He’s just under 6 years old
- He’s a Pug X Tibetan Spaniel
- He has been at the shelter for almost three months