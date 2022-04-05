Meet Baxter

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Baxter and I am a 5 year 7 month old male, Tibetan Spaniel, mixed-breed pug. My colour is fawn.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Baxter was surrendered to the AWL by his owner who was no longer able to care for him due to his skin and ear condition.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

A chill sweet little fellow.

Inquisitive boy who walks to the beat of his own drum.

Aloof but super friendly.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

Meeting other dogs.

Pats with his people.

Bath time.

FACTS: