Meet Banksy

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Banksy and I am a 1 year 9 month 1 week old desexed male Staffordshire Terrier x Jack Russell Terrier. My Colour is Tan / White.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Banksy arrived at the shelter from one of AWL’s south coast branches, along with another dog Bruiser.He is good with handling though needs work on loose leash walking. He suffers from separation anxiety, so would need a home where he can be around his family often.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

Outgoinglittle fellow

An individual in looks and personality

Super sweet and loving

FAVOURITE THINGS:

People

Dogs

Fluffy toys

FACTS:

His name is Banksy.

He’s just under two years old.

He’s a staffy x jack russell

MEDICAL: