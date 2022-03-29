Meet Banjo

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Banjo and I am a 1 year, 6 month and 2 week old male pug, mixed breed. My Colour is gold, my animal ID 68705 and I am OK with Cats and dogs.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Banjo only recently came into the AWL as a medical surrender, due to his skin allergies – specifically to grass. However, since his arrival at the shelter his allergies seem to be under control. His allergies, and being a flat faced breed, his ideal family would be one that allows him inside access. He could be rehomed with kids and cats, and while he is good with other dogs, he is still needs a little work learning to socialise with them. He also walks nicely on lead.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

A boisterous little boy

Fun, quirky and goofy

Super sweet, social and smoochy

FAVOURITE THINGS:

His soft bed

A good cuddle

Loves people

FACTS: