Meet Banjo

Get to know Banjo, the goofy pug from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Banjo and I am a 1 year, 6 month and 2 week old male pug, mixed breed. My Colour is gold, my animal ID 68705 and I am OK with Cats and dogs.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Banjo only recently came into the AWL as a medical surrender, due to his skin allergies – specifically to grass. However, since his arrival at the shelter his allergies seem to be under control. His allergies, and being a flat faced breed, his ideal family would be one that allows him inside access. He could be rehomed with kids and cats, and while he is good with other dogs, he is still needs a little work learning to socialise with them. He also walks nicely on lead.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • A boisterous little boy
  • Fun, quirky and goofy
  • Super sweet, social and smoochy

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • His soft bed
  • A good cuddle
  • Loves people

FACTS:

  • His name is Banjo
  • He’s a year and a half old
  • He is a Pug mixed breed, possibly with French Bulldog
  • He has only been at the shelter for a few weeks
Related Articles

