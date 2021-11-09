The Dog House Australia

Meet Ash

Get to know Ash, the easy-going mixed-breed Australian Shepherd from season one of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Ash, he is a 5 year-old, mixed-breed Australian Shepherd.

Here's a little bit more about him:

BACKGROUND:

Ash was living with an older owner who sadly passed away. He went to live with the owner’s daughter, but was not getting along with her three dogs so she decided to bring him to the AWL to find a better home for him.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • He may be a working breed but is actually more of a couch potato.
  • Very friendly and enjoys human company – good with kids and older people.
  • Easy-going dog who could adapt to any living situation.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Toys
  • Food
  • Swimming
