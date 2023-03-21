The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesThe Dog House UK
More
Back

Meet Archie

Meet Archie

Get to know Archie, the vocal and playful Visla from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.

My name is Archie...

I’ve been in the shelter for 6 days. I am a 2-year-old desexed male Visla mix. My colour is tan.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND

Archie was surrendered to AWL by his owners as he was not getting along with their existing family dog in the home. Archie’s playstyle can be quite rough and will need someone who can spare the time to train and help socialise him.

PERSONALITY POINTS

  • Has mild separation anxiety and becomes vocal when left alone.
  • Big foodie.
  • Bouncy and playful boy.

FAVOURITE THINGS

  • Loves fetch.
  • Treats on a Lickimat.
  • Playing in the pen with toys and other dogs.

FACTS

  • His name is Archie
  • He’s just over 2 years old
  • He’s a large Visla mix.

MEDICAL

  • Desexed, microchipped. Just needs vax booster. No ongoing medical issues.
Meet Mr Norman
NEXT STORY

Meet Mr Norman

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet Mr Norman

Meet Mr Norman

Get to know Mr Norman, the sweet and sensitive maltese mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Doogie

Meet Doogie

Get to know Doogie, the sensitive and loving Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

Where Are They Now: The Dog House Australia's Karin & Harlie

In season 2, Karin arrived at the AWL hoping to find a forever friend, and she got all of that and more when she met Harlie.
Meet Lolla

Meet Lolla

Get to know Lolla, the sweet and loving Bullmastiff mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Tess

Meet Tess

Get to know Tess, the sweet and playful Whippet mix from Season 3 of The Dog House Australia.