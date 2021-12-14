Meet Angel, she is a one-year-old Chihuahua cross Fox Terrier. Her colour is white and blue.

This is what Angel's carers have to say about her:

Angel is a sweet little dog who may be timid around people. She is looking for a quiet foster home without larger dogs or smaller kids.

Here's a little bit more about Angel:

BACKGROUND:

Angel was surrendered by her owners because their landlord would not allow dogs in the house.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

She's very sweet.

She can be timid, but is very friendly once she gets to know you.

Very social with smaller, quiet dogs.

FAVOURITE THINGS: