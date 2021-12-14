Meet Angel, she is a one-year-old Chihuahua cross Fox Terrier. Her colour is white and blue.
This is what Angel's carers have to say about her:
Angel is a sweet little dog who may be timid around people. She is looking for a quiet foster home without larger dogs or smaller kids.
Here's a little bit more about Angel:
BACKGROUND:
Angel was surrendered by her owners because their landlord would not allow dogs in the house.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- She's very sweet.
- She can be timid, but is very friendly once she gets to know you.
- Very social with smaller, quiet dogs.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Walks
- Devon
- Cuddles
- Fluffy toys