Meet Angel

Get to know Angel, the friendly Chihuahua cross Fox Terrier from Season 1 of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Angel, she is a one-year-old Chihuahua cross Fox Terrier. Her colour is white and blue.

This is what Angel's carers have to say about her:

Angel is a sweet little dog who may be timid around people. She is looking for a quiet foster home without larger dogs or smaller kids.

Here's a little bit more about Angel:

BACKGROUND:

Angel was surrendered by her owners because their landlord would not allow dogs in the house.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • She's very sweet.
  • She can be timid, but is very friendly once she gets to know you.
  • Very social with smaller, quiet dogs.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Walks
  • Devon
  • Cuddles
  • Fluffy toys
