Meet Alinta, she is a 4-year-old black and white Greyhound.

This is what Alinta’s carers have to say about her:

Alinta is a friendly and super affectionate lady, she is always engaging and affectionate with everyone she meets. She had a pretty unsuccessful racing career and is now ready to slow her pace down with a family that loves her.

Here’s a little bit more about Alinta:

BACKGROUND:

Alinta originally came from regional NSW where she was used for Greyhound Racing. Greyhound Rescue have done a lot of work with her, including dog to dog introductions, which she has proven very comfortable with.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

She’s a very sweet girl.

Loves affection.

She’s still learning about the world outside of Racing, so will need slow introductions to new things.

FAVOURITE THINGS: