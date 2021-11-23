The Dog House Australia

Meet Alinta

Get to know Alinta, the affectionate Greyhound from Season 1 of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Alinta, she is a 4-year-old black and white Greyhound.

This is what Alinta’s carers have to say about her:

Alinta is a friendly and super affectionate lady, she is always engaging and affectionate with everyone she meets. She had a pretty unsuccessful racing career and is now ready to slow her pace down with a family that loves her.

Here’s a little bit more about Alinta:

BACKGROUND:

Alinta originally came from regional NSW where she was used for Greyhound Racing. Greyhound Rescue have done a lot of work with her, including dog to dog introductions, which she has proven very comfortable with.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • She’s a very sweet girl.
  • Loves affection.
  • She’s still learning about the world outside of Racing, so will need slow introductions to new things.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Walking on the lead – she is getting a lot better at this.
  • People.
  • Giving snuggles and kisses.
