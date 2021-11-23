Meet Alinta, she is a 4-year-old black and white Greyhound.
This is what Alinta’s carers have to say about her:
Alinta is a friendly and super affectionate lady, she is always engaging and affectionate with everyone she meets. She had a pretty unsuccessful racing career and is now ready to slow her pace down with a family that loves her.
Here’s a little bit more about Alinta:
BACKGROUND:
Alinta originally came from regional NSW where she was used for Greyhound Racing. Greyhound Rescue have done a lot of work with her, including dog to dog introductions, which she has proven very comfortable with.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- She’s a very sweet girl.
- Loves affection.
- She’s still learning about the world outside of Racing, so will need slow introductions to new things.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Walking on the lead – she is getting a lot better at this.
- People.
- Giving snuggles and kisses.