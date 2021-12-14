The Dog House Australia

Meet Alfonso and Lorenzo

Get to know Alfonso and Lorenzo, the Shih Tzu cross Maltese brothers from Season 1 of The Dog House Australia.

Meet Alfonso and Lorenzo, they are Shih Tzu cross Maltese Terriers.  These beautiful brothers have so much love for each other.

Here's a little bit more about the pair:

BACKGROUND:

Unfortunately, Alfonso and Lorenzo's owner passed away so they were brought to the AWL with another two of their brothers. They are both a little uncomfortable with head pats and are nervous about wearing a collar but their confidence is slowly improving.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • They are both very sweet.
  • Sometimes timid and shy.
  • Super social with other dogs.

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Very fussy eaters but they both love Devon.
  • Playing with each other and other dogs.
