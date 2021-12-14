Meet Alfonso and Lorenzo, they are Shih Tzu cross Maltese Terriers. These beautiful brothers have so much love for each other.
Here's a little bit more about the pair:
BACKGROUND:
Unfortunately, Alfonso and Lorenzo's owner passed away so they were brought to the AWL with another two of their brothers. They are both a little uncomfortable with head pats and are nervous about wearing a collar but their confidence is slowly improving.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- They are both very sweet.
- Sometimes timid and shy.
- Super social with other dogs.
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Very fussy eaters but they both love Devon.
- Playing with each other and other dogs.