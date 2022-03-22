Meet Aislinn

Allow me to introduce myself...
My name is Aislinn and I am a 6 month old, desexed female Siberian Husky, mixed breed. My colour is white and blue brindle. Animal Id: 68190.
Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:
BACKGROUND:
Aislinn came in from a regional facility. Initially very scared and avoidant of people, a stint in foster care has helped her come out of her shell and build up confidence. She will need ongoing training as she’s still very young.
PERSONALITY POINTS:
- A real stunner with gorgeous eyes and markings
- An energetic goofball who embraces life
- Very intelligent breed that likes to be part of the pack
FAVOURITE THINGS:
- Hanging with her family
- Dogs
- Fluffy soft toys
FACTS:
- Her name is Aislinn
- She’s around 6 months old
- She’s a Siberian Husky mixed breed
MEDICAL:
- None