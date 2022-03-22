The Dog House Australia

Meet Aislinn

Get to know Aislinn, the gorgeous Siberian Husky from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.

Allow me to introduce myself...

My name is Aislinn and I am a 6 month old, desexed female Siberian Husky, mixed breed. My colour is white and blue brindle. Animal Id: 68190.

Here's a bit of an insight into my background and personality:

BACKGROUND:

Aislinn came in from a regional facility. Initially very scared and avoidant of people, a stint in foster care has helped her come out of her shell and build up confidence. She will need ongoing training as she’s still very young.

PERSONALITY POINTS:

  • A real stunner with gorgeous eyes and markings
  • An energetic goofball who embraces life
  • Very intelligent breed that likes to be part of the pack

FAVOURITE THINGS:

  • Hanging with her family
  • Dogs
  • Fluffy soft toys

FACTS:

  • Her name is Aislinn
  • She’s around 6 months old
  • She’s a Siberian Husky mixed breed

MEDICAL:

  • None
Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
