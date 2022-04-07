Double The Episodes. Double The Dogs.

It’s double the enjoyment, double the dogs, double the love and double the episodes next week as The Dog House Australia airs both Monday and Tuesday nights at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

Can Wolfie the Irish wolfhound, Olive the mini foxie-Chihuahua cross, Chai the golden labrador, Hayley the blue staffy, Rusty the kelpie, Lightning the Australian terrier cross and Tess the staffy, all find their fur-ever homes?

With double The Dog House Australia, these adorable pups have double the chances of finding love.

Narrated by Dr. Chris Brown, click below to see a sneak peek at next week’s heart-warming new episodes.