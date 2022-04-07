Double The Episodes. Double The Dogs.

The Dog House Australia

The Dog House Australia. Monday 11 And Tuesday 12 April At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

It’s double the enjoyment, double the dogs, double the love and double the episodes next week as The Dog House Australia airs both Monday and Tuesday nights at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

Can Wolfie the Irish wolfhound, Olive the mini foxie-Chihuahua cross, Chai the golden labrador, Hayley the blue staffy, Rusty the kelpie, Lightning the Australian terrier cross and Tess the staffy, all find their fur-ever homes?

With double The Dog House Australia, these adorable pups have double the chances of finding love.

Narrated by Dr. Chris Brown, click below to see a sneak peek at next week’s heart-warming new episodes.

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.