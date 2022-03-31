Apply For The Dog House Australia Season 3

The Dog House Australia is a heartwarming television series that sees wonderful rescue dogs placed in a new ‘forever home’.

Network 10 is seeking families and individuals from all different backgrounds who would like to adopt a rescue dog. We will take the time to work hand-in-hand with an established rescue shelter to match you with the best dog for you or your family.

This is an opportunity for you to tell your story and help us show people how these beautiful animals can be the perfect pet when matched with the right owners.

Email TheDogHouseau@networkten.com.au or go to TheDogHouseAustraliaCasting.com.au