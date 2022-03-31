The Dog House Australia

EpisodesWeb ExtrasApply NowArticles
More
Back

Apply For The Dog House Australia Season 3

Apply For The Dog House Australia Season 3

Are you ready to meet the newest member of your family? Apply today! Everyone needs some puppy love in their life.

The Dog House Australia is a heartwarming television series that sees wonderful rescue dogs placed in a new ‘forever home’.

Network 10 is seeking families and individuals from all different backgrounds who would like to adopt a rescue dog. We will take the time to work hand-in-hand with an established rescue shelter to match you with the best dog for you or your family.

This is an opportunity for you to tell your story and help us show people how these beautiful animals can be the perfect pet when matched with the right owners.

Email TheDogHouseau@networkten.com.au or go to TheDogHouseAustraliaCasting.com.au

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Five Reasons We Love The New Pup Shows On 10 Play

Do you like dogs? Because 10 play has gone barking mad for dog shows.
Meet Sookie

Meet Sookie

Get to know Sookie, the cheeky and small Daschund x Terrier from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Yoga

Meet Yoga

Get to know Yoga, the timid and delicate Mini Foxie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Lambkins

Meet Lambkins

Get to know Lambkins, the timid Maltese from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.
Meet Milo

Meet Milo

Get to know Milo, the sweet and loyal Kelpie from Season 2 of The Dog House Australia.