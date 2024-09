The Dog Down Under calls on Australians to enter their dog, or a dog they know, into one or more of five competition categories: Most Talented, Sportiest, Heroic , Oldest, and the Hardest Working pooches for the chance to win the Top Dog prize in each category.

More than just a competition, The Dog Down Under is a 5-part TV series hosted by Lara Shannon sharing the entertaining and heart-warming stories of the Finalists and Winners .