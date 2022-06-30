From the feverish and fertile imagination of "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane comes this offbeat animated sitcom about Cleveland Brown, a nice guy who leaves Quahog, R.I., for Stoolbend, Va., to rekindle his previously unrequited love for high-school crush Donna.

Cleveland's new life includes a disconcertingly flirtatious stepdaughter, a 5-year-old stepson who loves the ladies, some loudmouthed redneck neighbours, a British family that seems stuck in the Victorian era, plus a clan of bears living down at the end of the block. In other words, just another Sunday in MacFarlaneLand.