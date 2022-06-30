Sign in to watch this video
Inside The Children's Hospital - S2 Ep. 8
Documentary
Air Date: Mon 28 Dec 2020
Expires: in 6 months
A behind-the-scenes look at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital, exploring the lives of patients and staff at one of Scotland's busiest hospitals.
Season 2
About the Show
Doctor Who’s David Tennant narrates this eight-part series, which explores the lives of the young patients and the amazing staff who care for them, at one of Scotland’s busiest and most-advanced children’s hospitals.
Since opening in 2004, the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital has cared for over a million children (and their worried parents) from across the north of Scotland. Inside The Children's Hospital showcases the dedication, care and camaraderie of the hospital team in the most warm and fuzzy way.