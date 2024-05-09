The Cheap Seats

The Cheap Seats

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Red Carpet
M | Comedy

Follow Mel Tracina as she interviews the celebrities at the red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

31 secs

Poh's Twisties Jumper

Special Guest and MasterChef judge, Poh Ling Yeow reveals the story behind her Twisties jumper.

57 secs

Anchovy TV!

Cycling commentators tackle the important questions. Anchovies... Yes or no?

31 secs

Compliments From Chris Hemsworth

While on the red carpet, Mel Tracina gained a compliment from the one and only, Chris Hemsworth!

2 mins

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Red Carpet

Follow Mel Tracina as she interviews the celebrities at the red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

1 mins

AACTA Awards Bloopers

Mel and Tim presented the award for the best children's program at the AACTA Awards and there were a few mishaps...

1 mins

A Fishy Shoey

If you think a shoey is gross, this is next level!

