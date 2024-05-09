Video Extras
Poh's Twisties Jumper
Special Guest and MasterChef judge, Poh Ling Yeow reveals the story behind her Twisties jumper.
Compliments From Chris Hemsworth
While on the red carpet, Mel Tracina gained a compliment from the one and only, Chris Hemsworth!
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Red Carpet
Follow Mel Tracina as she interviews the celebrities at the red carpet premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
AACTA Awards Bloopers
Mel and Tim presented the award for the best children's program at the AACTA Awards and there were a few mishaps...