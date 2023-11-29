The Cheap Seats

Right Of Reply
M | Comedy

With the amount of reporters we've featured throughout the year, it would only be fair to give them a right of reply...

3 mins

4 mins

Reporter Of The Year

The competition was tight, it's time to crown our Reporter Of The Year.

2 mins

A Message From Tim's Mum

After a year of booze-related jokes at her expense, Tim's mum has something important to say...

2 mins

The Mels hit the ARIA Red Carpet

Melanie Bracewell and Mel Tracina got all the goss from the ARIA red carpet in a Cheap Seats exclusive

35 secs

It's Mating Season!

Would you try this Koala-inspired dating approach?

26 secs

Mel Got Served

What happened when Melanie Bracewell cut Mel Tracina off?

33 secs

Tim’s Made Speechless

Why is Tim so shy about his podcast?

36 secs

Are We Back Next Year?

The Channel 10 shows for 2024 have been announced... will The Cheap Seats be returning?

48 secs

What A Howler!

Here's some examples of some of the worst cricket plays in history

17 secs

The Biggest Sporting Moment of the Week

Forget the AFL and NRL Grand Finals, this was the sporting moment that had all the pundits talking.

Season 3