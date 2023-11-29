Reporter Of The Year

Video Extras
Right Of Reply
With the amount of reporters we've featured throughout the year, it would only be fair to give them a right of reply...
A Message From Tim's Mum
After a year of booze-related jokes at her expense, Tim's mum has something important to say...
The Mels hit the ARIA Red Carpet
Melanie Bracewell and Mel Tracina got all the goss from the ARIA red carpet in a Cheap Seats exclusive
Are We Back Next Year?
The Channel 10 shows for 2024 have been announced... will The Cheap Seats be returning?