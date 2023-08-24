The Cheap Seats

News Of The Week
M | Comedy

Paying GST on fruit and veggies may not be as simple as you'd think...

1 mins

Cheese Wheel of Fortune

A major news story of the week is the art of cheese fortune-telling. Does it work?

1 mins

1 mins

Mel Becomes Cat Woman

Mel had to do the most unpredictable thing on Taskmaster NZ. Find out what she did.

47 secs

Tim’s First Date

This well known weather presenter is very particular about who she spends time with.

2 mins

What Went Down On The Logies Red Carpet

Watch Mel Tracina talk reality TV tea with the stars on the Logies Red Carpet.

19 secs

Brushing Shoulders With Barbie

What happened when Mel Tracina co-hosted a Q&A with Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-stars?

38 secs

Tim's New Fragrance

The name of Tim's new fragrance has been stolen. Find out what it is on The Cheap Seats.

55 secs

Mel's Retirement Rumour

6PR Radio announced Mel's possible retirement from The Cheap Seats, and Tim revealed how the rumour started.

1 mins

Titus O'Reily's Farewell

Mel and Tim give a heartfelt goodbye to The Cheap Seats sports correspondent, Titus O'Reily.

30 secs

Can Miguel Chop Onions Blindfolded?

Special Guest Miguel Maestre is challenged to cut onions while blindfolded on The Cheap Seats.

