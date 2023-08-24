News Of The Week

Video Extras
Cheese Wheel of Fortune
A major news story of the week is the art of cheese fortune-telling. Does it work?
Mel Becomes Cat Woman
Mel had to do the most unpredictable thing on Taskmaster NZ. Find out what she did.
Tim’s First Date
This well known weather presenter is very particular about who she spends time with.
What Went Down On The Logies Red Carpet
Watch Mel Tracina talk reality TV tea with the stars on the Logies Red Carpet.
Brushing Shoulders With Barbie
What happened when Mel Tracina co-hosted a Q&A with Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-stars?
Tim's New Fragrance
The name of Tim's new fragrance has been stolen. Find out what it is on The Cheap Seats.
Mel's Retirement Rumour
6PR Radio announced Mel's possible retirement from The Cheap Seats, and Tim revealed how the rumour started.
Titus O'Reily's Farewell
Mel and Tim give a heartfelt goodbye to The Cheap Seats sports correspondent, Titus O'Reily.