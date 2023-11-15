The Cheap Seats

It's Mating Season!
M | Comedy

Would you try this Koala-inspired dating approach?

Episodes
Video Extras
Home

Video Extras

image-placeholder
35 secs

It's Mating Season!

Would you try this Koala-inspired dating approach?

image-placeholder
26 secs

Mel Got Served

What happened when Melanie Bracewell cut Mel Tracina off?

image-placeholder
33 secs

Tim’s Made Speechless

Why is Tim so shy about his podcast?

image-placeholder
36 secs

Are We Back Next Year?

The Channel 10 shows for 2024 have been announced... will The Cheap Seats be returning?

image-placeholder
48 secs

What A Howler!

Here's some examples of some of the worst cricket plays in history

image-placeholder
17 secs

The Biggest Sporting Moment of the Week

Forget the AFL and NRL Grand Finals, this was the sporting moment that had all the pundits talking.

image-placeholder
1 mins

Cringey High School Photos!

High school was a cringey time. Mel, Emma and Nath Valvo reflect on their acne-covered, braces-wearing years.

image-placeholder
41 secs

Who Does The Prime Minister Want To Meet The Most?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confesses who he would be most nervous meeting during an exclusive interview with Mel and Tim on The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder
1 mins

The Cheese Incident

Tim addresses the cheese incident from last week's episode of The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder
1 mins

Cheese Wheel of Fortune

A major news story of the week is the art of cheese fortune-telling. Does it work?

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 3