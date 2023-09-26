The Cheap Seats

Cringey High School Photos!
M | Comedy

High school was a cringey time. Mel, Emma and Nath Valvo reflect on their acne-covered, braces-wearing years.

Episodes
Video Extras
Home

Video Extras

image-placeholder
17 secs

The Biggest Sporting Moment of the Week

Forget the AFL and NRL Grand Finals, this was the sporting moment that had all the pundits talking.

image-placeholder
1 mins

Cringey High School Photos!

High school was a cringey time. Mel, Emma and Nath Valvo reflect on their acne-covered, braces-wearing years.

image-placeholder
41 secs

Who Does The Prime Minister Want To Meet The Most?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confesses who he would be most nervous meeting during an exclusive interview with Mel and Tim on The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder
1 mins

The Cheese Incident

Tim addresses the cheese incident from last week's episode of The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder
1 mins

Cheese Wheel of Fortune

A major news story of the week is the art of cheese fortune-telling. Does it work?

image-placeholder
1 mins

News Of The Week

Paying GST on fruit and veggies may not be as simple as you'd think...

image-placeholder
1 mins

Mel Becomes Cat Woman

Mel had to do the most unpredictable thing on Taskmaster NZ. Find out what she did.

image-placeholder
47 secs

Tim’s First Date

This well known weather presenter is very particular about who she spends time with.

image-placeholder
2 mins

What Went Down On The Logies Red Carpet

Watch Mel Tracina talk reality TV tea with the stars on the Logies Red Carpet.

image-placeholder
19 secs

Brushing Shoulders With Barbie

What happened when Mel Tracina co-hosted a Q&A with Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-stars?

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 3