Can Miguel Chop Onions Blindfolded?
Special Guest Miguel Maestre is challenged to cut onions while blindfolded on The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder
38 secs

Tim's New Fragrance

The name of Tim's new fragrance has been stolen. Find out what it is on The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder
55 secs

Mel's Retirement Rumour

6PR Radio announced Mel's possible retirement from The Cheap Seats, and Tim revealed how the rumour started.

image-placeholder
1 mins

Titus O'Reily's Farewell

Mel and Tim give a heartfelt goodbye to The Cheap Seats sports correspondent, Titus O'Reily.

image-placeholder
30 secs

image-placeholder
21 secs

Sheldon Riley Talks Eurovision

Australian singer Sheldon Riley reveals what Eurovision is really like, on The Cheap Seats. 

image-placeholder
50 secs

The Stone Of Destiny

Beneath the King's coronation chair lay the Stone of Destiny. In a Cheap Seats exclusive, Tim reveals his own stone of destiny which which he got from the hardware store.

Season 3