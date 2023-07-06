The Cheap Seats

Brushing Shoulders With Barbie
M | Comedy

What happened when Mel Tracina co-hosted a Q&A with Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-stars?

Episodes
Video Extras
Home

Video Extras

image-placeholder
47 secs

Tim’s First Date

This well known weather presenter is very particular about who she spends time with.

image-placeholder
2 mins

What Went Down On The Logies Red Carpet

Watch Mel Tracina and talk reality TV tea with the stars on the Logies Red Carpet.

image-placeholder
19 secs

Brushing Shoulders With Barbie

What happened when Mel Tracina co-hosted a Q&A with Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-stars?

image-placeholder
38 secs

Tim's New Fragrance

The name of Tim's new fragrance has been stolen. Find out what it is on The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder
55 secs

Mel's Retirement Rumour

6PR Radio announced Mel's possible retirement from The Cheap Seats, and Tim revealed how the rumour started.

image-placeholder
1 mins

Titus O'Reily's Farewell

Mel and Tim give a heartfelt goodbye to The Cheap Seats sports correspondent, Titus O'Reily.

image-placeholder
30 secs

Can Miguel Chop Onions Blindfolded?

Special Guest Miguel Maestre is challenged to cut onions while blindfolded on The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder
21 secs

Sheldon Riley Talks Eurovision

Australian singer Sheldon Riley reveals what Eurovision is really like, on The Cheap Seats. 

image-placeholder
50 secs

The Stone Of Destiny

Beneath the King's coronation chair lay the Stone of Destiny. In a Cheap Seats exclusive, Tim reveals his own stone of destiny which which he got from the hardware store.

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 3