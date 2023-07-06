Video Extras
Tim’s First Date
This well known weather presenter is very particular about who she spends time with.
What Went Down On The Logies Red Carpet
Watch Mel Tracina and talk reality TV tea with the stars on the Logies Red Carpet.
Brushing Shoulders With Barbie
What happened when Mel Tracina co-hosted a Q&A with Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-stars?
Tim's New Fragrance
The name of Tim's new fragrance has been stolen. Find out what it is on The Cheap Seats.
Mel's Retirement Rumour
6PR Radio announced Mel's possible retirement from The Cheap Seats, and Tim revealed how the rumour started.
Titus O'Reily's Farewell
Mel and Tim give a heartfelt goodbye to The Cheap Seats sports correspondent, Titus O'Reily.
Can Miguel Chop Onions Blindfolded?
Special Guest Miguel Maestre is challenged to cut onions while blindfolded on The Cheap Seats.
Sheldon Riley Talks Eurovision
Australian singer Sheldon Riley reveals what Eurovision is really like, on The Cheap Seats.