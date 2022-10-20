The Cheap Seats

Melanie Bracewell Is Put To The Test!
M | Comedy

The Melbourne Vixens invited Mel to a special training session, but does she have what it takes to make the team?

Episodes
Video Extras
Home

Video Extras

image-placeholder2 mins

Melanie Bracewell Is Put To The Test!

The Melbourne Vixens invited Mel to a special training session, but does she have what it takes to make the team?

image-placeholder2 mins

We're Back For Another Season

It’s official! The Cheap Seats will be back next year for another hilarious season.

image-placeholder51 secs

A Gift From Doody

Daniel Doody surprises Mel and Tim with a thoughtful gift.

image-placeholder40 secs

The Queen & Paddington Bear

Hollywood's secret is out - Paddington Bear wasn't actually with the Queen during her cameo.

image-placeholder1 mins

How To Pronounce Madame Tussauds

Mel and Tim close the case on the correct way to pronounce Madame Tussauds

image-placeholder1 mins

Childcare Talk At The Summit

Mel and Tim look at one of the main topics at the Government Summit: Childcare.

image-placeholder2 mins

Shaq's Back

Tim and Mel talk the government referendum, Albanese and Shaq on The Cheap Seats.

image-placeholder1 mins

Mel Tracina At Hairspray The Musical

Mel Tracina went to the opening night of Hairspray The Musical with Mel Bracewell and Sam Garlepp

image-placeholder1 mins

Formula E?

Sam Garlepp introduces Formula E to Mel and Tim on The Cheap Seats

image-placeholder54 secs

It's Ekka Time!

Queensland's largest annual event, Ekka kicked off and it was time to meet all the friendly animals.

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2